Introduction to Chemistry
Alpha Decay
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Alpha Decay / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following symbols represents an alpha particle?
A
α or
4
2
He
B
γ or
0
0
γ
C
β or
0
-1
e
D
n or
1
0
n
