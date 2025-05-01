Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
4. Atoms and Elements / Atomic Mass (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
An element has two isotopes with masses of 10 AMU and 11 AMU, and percent abundances of 20% and 80%, respectively. What is the atomic mass of the element?
A
10.5 AMU
B
10.8 AMU
C
10.2 AMU
D
11.0 AMU
AI tutor
0
Show Answer