Introduction to Chemistry
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
4. Atoms and Elements / Atomic Mass (Simplified) / Problem 4
Convert a percent abundance of 25% to fractional abundance.
A
0.025
B
2.5
C
0.75
D
0.25
