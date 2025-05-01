Introduction to Chemistry
Who was the first to propose the concept of the atom as an indivisible particle?
Which of the following correctly identifies the subatomic particles that make up an atom?
How does the existence of isotopes challenge Dalton's third postulate that all atoms of a given element are identical?
Which statement best explains how graphite and diamond illustrate the limitations of Dalton's third postulate?
Which of the following best evaluates the impact of Dalton's atomic theory on modern chemistry?