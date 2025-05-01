Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Atomic Theory
Atomic Theory
Atomic Theory
Problem 2
Which of the following correctly identifies the subatomic particles that make up an atom?
A
Protons, electrons, and quarks
B
Protons, neutrons, and photons
C
Electrons, neutrons, and positrons
D
Protons, neutrons, and electrons
