Introduction to Chemistry
Atomic Theory / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which statement best explains how graphite and diamond illustrate the limitations of Dalton's third postulate?
A
Graphite and diamond are compounds formed from carbon and other elements.
B
Graphite and diamond are isotopes of carbon with different atomic numbers.
C
Graphite and diamond are different elements with similar atomic masses.
D
Graphite and diamond are both forms of carbon but have different structures and properties.
