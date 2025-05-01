Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
7. Chemical Reactions / Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
In the equation 2H
2
+ O
2
→ 2H
2
O, how many hydrogen atoms are present on the reactant side?
A
8
B
4
C
6
D
2
