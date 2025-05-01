Skip to main content
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
7. Chemical Reactions / Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the first step in balancing a chemical equation?
A
Adjust the temperature.
B
Count the number of each type of atom on both sides.
C
Add coefficients randomly.
D
Change the chemical formulas.
