Introduction to Chemistry
Bohr Model (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Bohr Model (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the Bohr model explain the potential energy of electrons in different shells?
Electrons in higher shells have more potential energy due to their distance from the nucleus.
All electrons have the same potential energy regardless of their shell.
Electrons in lower shells have more potential energy due to their proximity to the nucleus.
Potential energy is not a concept used in the Bohr model.
