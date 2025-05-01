Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Bohr Model (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Bohr Model (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
If an electron transitions from shell 1 to shell 3, which of the following statements is true regarding the energy required?
A
The energy required is less than transitioning from shell 2 to shell 3.
B
The energy required is zero.
C
The energy required is the same as transitioning from shell 2 to shell 3.
D
The energy required is greater than transitioning from shell 2 to shell 3.
