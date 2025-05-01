Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Bond Angles (Simplified)
Bond Angles (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Bond Angles (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does the presence of lone pairs on a central atom affect the bond angle in a molecule?
A
Lone pairs have no effect on the bond angle.
B
Lone pairs decrease the bond angle by increasing electron repulsion.
C
Lone pairs convert the bond angle into a linear shape.
D
Lone pairs increase the bond angle by reducing electron repulsion.
