Bond Angles (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Bond Angles (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Bond Angles (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the ideal bond angle for a molecule with four electron groups and no lone pairs?
A
90 degrees
B
180 degrees
C
109.5 degrees
D
120 degrees
