Introduction to Chemistry
Calculating Molar Mass
5. Molecules and Compounds / Calculating Molar Mass / Problem 4
Problem 4
Convert 0.5 moles of NaCl to grams if the molar mass of NaCl is 58.44 g/mol.
A
14.61 grams
B
29.22 grams
C
58.44 grams
D
116.88 grams
