Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Calculating Molar Mass
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Calculating Molar Mass
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
5. Molecules and Compounds / Calculating Molar Mass / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the definition of molar mass?
A
The energy required to break a mole of bonds in a substance.
B
The number of atoms in a mole of a substance.
C
The volume of a substance divided by its density.
D
The mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer