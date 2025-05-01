Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Chemical Properties
Chemical Properties
Chemical Properties / Problem 3
How are reactants transformed into products during a chemical reaction?
Through a chemical change that breaks and forms new bonds.
Through a reversible process that maintains the original composition.
Through a change in temperature that alters the state of matter.
Through a physical change that rearranges atoms.
