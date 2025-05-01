Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Chemical Properties
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Chemical Properties
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
3. Matter and Energy / Chemical Properties / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why is flammability considered a chemical property?
A
Because it only affects the color of the substance.
B
Because it describes how easily a substance can undergo a chemical reaction with oxygen.
C
Because it is a reversible change that does not alter the substance's identity.
D
Because it involves a physical change when a substance catches fire.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer