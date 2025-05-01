Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
11 Gases / Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law / Problem 5
Problem 5
According to Gay-Lussac's law, what happens to the pressure of a gas if its temperature is increased while volume remains constant?
A
The pressure remains constant.
B
The pressure fluctuates.
C
The pressure increases.
D
The pressure decreases.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer