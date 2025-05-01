Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Back
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
11 Gases / Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following is the formula for the combined gas law?
A
PV = nRT
B
PV = T
C
P
1
V
1
/T
1
= P
2
V
2
/T
2
D
P/T = V
