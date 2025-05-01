Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electronic Structure: Shells
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Shells / Problem 3
How would you determine the number of shells in an atom based on its position in the periodic table?
A
The number of shells is always one more than the period number.
B
The number of shells is unrelated to the period number.
C
The number of shells is always one less than the period number.
D
The number of shells corresponds to the period number of the element.
