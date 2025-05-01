Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Electronic Structure: Shells
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Electronic Structure: Shells
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Shells / Problem 4
Problem 4
Synthesize your understanding of quantum numbers to explain why n is limited to whole numbers.
A
n is a whole number because it represents the number of protons.
B
n can be a fraction because energy levels are continuous.
C
n must be a whole number because it represents discrete energy levels.
D
n is limited to whole numbers due to the structure of the nucleus.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer