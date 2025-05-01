Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electronic Structure: Subshells
Electronic Structure: Subshells
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Subshells / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the relationship between the principal quantum number (n) and the subshells?
A
The principal quantum number only determines the energy level, not the subshells.
B
The principal quantum number is unrelated to subshells.
C
The principal quantum number determines the number of subshells and their types.
D
The principal quantum number determines the shape of the subshells.
