Electronic Structure: Subshells
Electronic Structure: Subshells
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Subshells / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following is not a valid subshell designation?
A
4d
B
1s
C
3f
D
2p
