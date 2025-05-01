Introduction to Chemistry
What is freezing point depression?
Calculate the change in freezing point for a solution with a van't Hoff factor of 2, a freezing point constant of 1.86 °C/m, and a molality of 0.500 m.
A solution has a van't Hoff factor of 1.50, a freezing point constant of 1.86 °C/m, and a molality of 0.800 m. What is the change in freezing point?
Given a solution with a van't Hoff factor of 3, a freezing point constant of 2.0 °C/m, and a molality of 1.5 m, calculate the freezing point of the solution if the pure solvent's freezing point is 5.0 °C.
Why is salt often used on icy roads in winter?