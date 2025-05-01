Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Freezing Point Depression
Problem 5
Why is salt often used on icy roads in winter?
A
Salt lowers the freezing point of water, causing ice to melt.
B
Salt provides traction on icy surfaces.
C
Salt raises the freezing point of water, preventing ice formation.
D
Salt absorbs heat, warming the road surface.
