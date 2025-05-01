Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Freezing Point Depression
Freezing Point Depression
Calculate the change in freezing point for a solution with a van't Hoff factor of 2, a freezing point constant of 1.86 °C/m, and a molality of 0.500 m.
A
1.68 °C
B
1.96 °C
C
1.00 °C
D
1.86 °C
