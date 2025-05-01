Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
7. Chemical Reactions / Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
What are the final products when carbonic acid loses a water molecule in a gas evolution reaction?
A
Carbon dioxide gas and water.
B
Carbon monoxide and water.
C
Carbon dioxide gas and hydrogen gas.
D
Carbon monoxide and hydrogen gas.
