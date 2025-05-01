Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
7. Chemical Reactions / Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
What role does a medium product play in gas evolution reactions?
A
It is a byproduct that is not involved in the main reaction.
B
It is an intermediate form that eventually converts into the final product.
C
It is a catalyst that speeds up the reaction.
D
It is the final product of the reaction.
