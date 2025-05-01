Introduction to Chemistry
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates between intramolecular and intermolecular forces?
Which of the following correctly lists the intermolecular forces in order of decreasing strength?
When NaCl is dissolved in water, which part of the water molecule is attracted to the Na+ ion, and what type of intermolecular force is this an example of?
What causes London dispersion forces to occur between CH4 molecules?
Explain the solvation process of CaCl2 in water.