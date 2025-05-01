Skip to main content
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates between intramolecular and intermolecular forces?
A
Intermolecular forces are responsible for the formation of chemical bonds.
B
Intramolecular forces are weaker than intermolecular forces.
C
Intramolecular forces occur between molecules, while intermolecular forces occur within a molecule.
D
Intramolecular forces influence chemical properties, while intermolecular forces influence physical properties.
