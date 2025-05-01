- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If a 200g iron block at 80°C is placed in 300g of water at 20°C, and they reach thermal equilibrium at 25°C, what is the heat lost by the iron block? (Specific heat capacity of iron is 0.45 J/g°C)
A metal cube has a mass of 200 g and a volume of 50 cm3. Will it sink or float in water?
Evaluate the impact on the nucleus if the electrostatic force becomes stronger than the nuclear force.
Convert 5 AMU to kilograms.
An element has two isotopes: one with a mass number of 35 and 75% abundance, and another with a mass number of 37 and 25% abundance. What is the average atomic mass of the element?
What is the electron configuration of boron after losing 3 electrons?
Given isotopic masses of 12 AMU, 13 AMU, and 14 AMU with percent abundances of 70%, 20%, and 10%, respectively, calculate the atomic mass of the element.
What is the significance of the periodic law in the organization of the periodic table?
Why is silicon particularly important in the technology industry?
Evaluate the statement: 'All noble gases are completely inert.'
What is a possible charge for iron (Fe) when it forms a compound with chlorine (Cl)?
What is a significant implication of the molecular spacing in gases compared to solids and liquids?
Which of the following metals is a type 2 metal, capable of forming multiple positive charges?
Which subatomic particle is responsible for the chemical properties of an element?
What observation during the Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment led to the conclusion that atoms have a dense nucleus?
Determine the mass ratio of carbon to oxygen in CO2 using atomic masses: carbon = 12.01 g/mol, oxygen = 16.00 g/mol.
Synthesize the information about diatomic elements to explain why oxygen is found as O2 in nature.
Given the cation Fe3+, what is its name using both systematic and common naming systems?
What is the anion name for the nonmetal hydrogen?
Which of the following is the formula for permanganate?
Which of the following is the correct formula for the compound formed between calcium ions and phosphate ions?