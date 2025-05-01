Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 3
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
4. Atoms and Elements / Isotopes / Problem 5
Problem 5

An element has two isotopes: one with a mass number of 35 and 75% abundance, and another with a mass number of 37 and 25% abundance. What is the average atomic mass of the element?