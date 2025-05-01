Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 3
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
5. Molecules and Compounds / Law of Definite Proportions / Problem 16
Problem 16

Determine the mass ratio of carbon to oxygen in CO2 using atomic masses: carbon = 12.01 g/mol, oxygen = 16.00 g/mol.