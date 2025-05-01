Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Ions (Simplified)
4. Atoms and Elements / Ions (Simplified) / Problem 3
What is the electron configuration of boron after losing 3 electrons?
A
1s
2
B
1s
2
2s
2
C
1s
2
2s
2
2p
1
D
1s
2
2s
1
