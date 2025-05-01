Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Ions (Simplified)
Ions (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following statements correctly describes how metals and nonmetals form ions?
Metals gain electrons to form anions, while nonmetals lose electrons to form cations.
Metals lose electrons to form cations, while nonmetals gain electrons to form anions.
Both metals and nonmetals lose electrons to form anions.
Both metals and nonmetals gain electrons to form cations.
