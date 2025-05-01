Introduction to Chemistry
What does Le Chatelier's Principle state about a system at equilibrium when it is disturbed?
How do thermodynamics and kinetics differ in their roles in chemical reactions?
If the equilibrium constant (K) for a reaction is much greater than 1, what does this indicate about the direction of the reaction?
For the reaction N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g), what will happen if the pressure is increased?
Consider the reaction 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g). If the concentration of SO2 is increased and the temperature is decreased, predict the overall effect on the equilibrium position.