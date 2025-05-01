Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Le Chatelier's Principle / Problem 2
Problem 2
How do thermodynamics and kinetics differ in their roles in chemical reactions?
A
Both thermodynamics and kinetics determine the rate of a reaction.
B
Thermodynamics determines the rate of a reaction, while kinetics determines the direction.
C
Both thermodynamics and kinetics determine the direction of a reaction.
D
Thermodynamics determines the direction of a reaction, while kinetics determines the rate.
