Introduction to Chemistry
Le Chatelier's Principle
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Le Chatelier's Principle / Problem 1
What does Le Chatelier's Principle state about a system at equilibrium when it is disturbed?
The system will remain unchanged regardless of the disturbance.
The system will shift to minimize the disturbance and restore equilibrium.
The system will shift to maximize the disturbance.
The system will shift randomly without any predictable pattern.
