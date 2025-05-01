Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a free radical, where should the unpaired electron be placed?
A
On the more electronegative element
B
On any element with a complete octet
C
On hydrogen
D
On the less electronegative element, except for hydrogen
