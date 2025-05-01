Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)
Problem 2
Which of the following statements best describes a free radical?
A
A molecule with no unpaired electrons
B
A molecule with a complete octet
C
A molecule with an unpaired electron and an odd number of total valence electrons
D
A molecule with an even number of total valence electrons
