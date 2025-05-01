Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
Calculate the total number of valence electrons for the nitrate ion (NO
3
-
).
A
26
B
28
C
22
D
24
