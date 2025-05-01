Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)
Problem 5
In the Lewis dot structure for the carbonate ion (CO
3
2-
), which element is most likely to form double bonds with carbon?
A
Nitrogen
B
Sulfur
C
Hydrogen
D
Oxygen
