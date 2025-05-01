Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Metric Prefixes
Metric Prefixes
Metric Prefixes / Problem 3
Convert 0.00045 kilometers to millimeters.
45 millimeters
450 millimeters
4.5 millimeters
4500 millimeters
