Metric Prefixes
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Metric Prefixes / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following correctly orders the metric prefixes from largest to smallest?
Mega, Giga, Tera, Kilo, Hecto, Deca, Base, Deci, Centi, Milli, Micro, Nano, Pico
Tera, Giga, Mega, Kilo, Hecto, Deca, Base, Deci, Centi, Milli, Micro, Nano, Pico
Giga, Tera, Mega, Kilo, Hecto, Deca, Base, Deci, Centi, Milli, Micro, Nano, Pico
Kilo, Mega, Giga, Tera, Hecto, Deca, Base, Deci, Centi, Milli, Micro, Nano, Pico
