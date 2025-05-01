Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Molecular Equations
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Molecular Equations
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
7. Chemical Reactions / Molecular Equations / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the main characteristic of a neutralization reaction?
A
It involves the decomposition of a compound.
B
It involves an acid and a base reacting to form water and a salt.
C
It involves the formation of a gas.
D
It involves the formation of a precipitate.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer