Introduction to Chemistry
Molecular Equations
7. Chemical Reactions / Molecular Equations / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the role of solubility rules in precipitation reactions?
A
To identify the gaseous products.
B
To determine the color of the solution.
C
To predict the temperature change in a reaction.
D
To determine if a solid precipitate will form.
