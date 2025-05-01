Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Molecular Models
Molecular Models
5. Molecules and Compounds / Molecular Models / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary purpose of molecular models in chemistry?
To visually represent chemical bonds between elements.
To determine the boiling point of substances.
To measure the mass of compounds.
To calculate the pH of solutions.
