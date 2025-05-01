Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Molecular Models
5. Molecules and Compounds / Molecular Models / Problem 4
You have a molecular model with one black ball, four white balls, and one red ball. Which molecule could this represent?
A
Ammonia (NH
3
)
B
Water (H
2
O)
C
Carbon dioxide (CO
2
)
D
Methanol (CH
3
OH)
