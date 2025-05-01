Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Naming Acids
Naming Acids
5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Acids / Problem 5
What distinguishes an oxyacid from a binary acid?
Oxyacids are ionic compounds.
Oxyacids contain oxygen bonded to a polyatomic ion.
Oxyacids do not contain hydrogen.
Oxyacids contain only metals.
