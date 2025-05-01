Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Naming Acids
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Naming Acids
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Acids / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the correct name for H
2
SO
3
?
A
Sulfurous acid
B
Hydrosulfuric acid
C
Sulfuric acid
D
Sulfite acid
AI tutor
0
Show Answer