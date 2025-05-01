Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Naming Monoatomic Anions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Naming Monoatomic Anions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Monoatomic Anions / Problem 2
Problem 2
How is the name of a monoatomic anion systematically formed?
A
By changing the base name of the element to end with 'ide.'
B
By adding the prefix 'mono-' to the base name of the element.
C
By reversing the letters of the element's name.
D
By adding the suffix 'ate' to the base name of the element.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer